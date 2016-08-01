I have used Stop Motion animation with my Kindergarten and 1st graders over the past few years in the Media Center.
In this presentation, you will find step-by-step directions on how to teach your students how to use an iPad and the iMotion HD app to create stop motion animation movies.
I share how to make this work and the tips I learned along the way - from planning to presenting so that you can hit the ground running.
15 slides
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
