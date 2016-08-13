A great independent or partner activity to retell the parts of a story. Comes with original clipart characters from my Book Literacy and Activity Packs. Also aligned with Common Core Standards for Kindergarten and 1st Grade.



This packet includes:

1 brick road to be cut and pasted together (laminate for durability)

A set of characters from popular stories, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Goldilocks, Gingerbread Man, and Elmer the Elephant.



Students can use the characters and have them walk along the brick road retelling the parts of the story. Great visual to get students focused on this particular element of a story.



