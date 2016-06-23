In this playlist, students explore standard RL.5.5. They will explain how a series of chapters, scenes, or stanzas fits together to provide the structure of a poem.. Students also have the option to listen to instructional audio and complete practice quizzes or activities.



The playlist includes:

• 5 links to instructional videos, audio, or texts

• 3 links to practice quizzes or activities

• 1 assessment that includes five multiple choice questions

• Definitions of key terms, such as denouement and exposition

• Examples of how to identify and analyze key details



Accompanying Teaching Notes include:

• Additional activities to help your students explore the standard

• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities

• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels