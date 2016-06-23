Free
Downloaded 90 times
Viewed 64 times
In this playlist, students explore standard RL.5.5. They will explain how a series of chapters, scenes, or stanzas fits together to provide the structure of a poem.. Students also have the option to listen to instructional audio and complete practice quizzes or activities.
The playlist includes:
• 5 links to instructional videos, audio, or texts
• 3 links to practice quizzes or activities
• 1 assessment that includes five multiple choice questions
• Definitions of key terms, such as denouement and exposition
• Examples of how to identify and analyze key details
Accompanying Teaching Notes include:
• Additional activities to help your students explore the standard
• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities
• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels
Free
Downloaded 90 times
Viewed 64 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 30%
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Plays
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- New teachers / Subject knowledge
- Pedagogy and professional development
- Pedagogy and professional development / Curriculum
- Whole school
- Whole school / Parents and community
Other resources by this author
L.3.5.C - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
L.3.6 - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
L.3.2.C - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
KS4 A Christmas Carol Resource Pack
- (0)
- $16.90