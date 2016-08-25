This product is for World Language educators to learn information about their students and keep track of parent contact and student behavior.
How can I use it?:
-to collect information about student interest and personal information
-to document student behavior and parent contact
Who is it for?:
-World Language educators
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-3 pages of content
-student survey with World Language specific questions
-sheet for documents student behavior and parent contact
