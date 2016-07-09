This is my bundle pack for my 3 student surveys. Buy them separately or all together in this pack to save $$$.



Behavior Management:

We all know the importance of differentiating curriculum to student learning styles. But how many of us actually apply that same principal to behavior management...not too many I bet. It is so simple to apply one behavior management system to the entire class, or sometimes our principal requires us to use a school wide model. However, we all know that our students are going to behave differently, and therefore we should be actively differentiating behavior management methods to best meet the needs of our students.



Using this survey will give you additional data to help your classroom function more smoothly, and to show administrators why differentiating behavior management is important to the student development in class. Also a great thing to have on file during parent teacher conferences!



Multiple Intelligences:



This is a visual survey based on aspects of Howard Gardener's Multiple Intelligences I made for my ESL students to be used at the beginning of the school year. Given a language barrier it was a great tool that gave me insight into how my students like to learn, what materials they like to use, and what their favorite part of school is. While I used this survey for ESL, I feel it can be used for any mainstream/ESL grade level in the primary grades



Each student completes the survey by either circling or coloring (whatever is easier depending on your students' abilities), one or more answer for each question. Make sure they understand not to circle every answer, but to pick only the ones that pertain to them.



Once the survey is complete, you can use the teacher answer key to understand what the data means and how to effectively use it. I used my surveys to help me differentiate my lessons, how to manage my guided reading and writing more effectively, as well as how to motivate my students to complete their work. It also gave me good ideas about how to set up my seating chart, which students might work well together, and which of my more chatty students might need to be separated.



And one extra bonus, this is a GREAT tool when it comes to observations and professional development, and you get asked about why you have differentiated in a particular way!



Approaches to Learning:

This survey allows you to best assist your students when it comes to their learning. It allows you to see if there are distractions that are slowing learning, how your students work at home, and where they feel most comfortable in class.



This is a great assessment for data collection to justify differentiation in the class environment for administrators.