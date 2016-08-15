At the beginning of the year, it is important to set up a substitute information folder or binder in case you wake up with the flu and can't be there. When you go back to school, fill out these forms so your substitute will know what to do if you have to be out. You can print these out and put in a binder or a folder so you can leave it in plain sight on your desk for an emergency. Has informational pages, and dividers for class lists, rules, maps, etc. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator



©2016 HappyEdugator.