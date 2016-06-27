Students practice subtracting binomials in this set of matching cards.In this set of 18 pairs of matching cards, one side has the algebraic expression and the other side is the answer which has been combined and simplified.. This is a great collaborative activity in either pairs or groups—working to master several skills in one activity.

There are also many other ways to use these matching cards in the classroom. See my free product on ways to use matching cards in the classroom for creative ways to use these cards as a quick warm up or simple assessment.

