This activity requires NO PREP, student and teacher documents included.
It is a riddle worksheet where students have an answer bank and they use that to solve a (slightly cheesy) joke. Kids like this activities because they make the math meaningful, and FUN, and teachers like them because the answer bank gives students a tool to self-assess.
Because of answer banks for students and answer sheets for adults, this activity is great for homeschool and special ed students too!
In this activity, students subtract fractions with NO common denominator and simplify the result to answer the joke!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Properties of Logarithms
- (1)
- $2.00
Pythagorean Theorem Right Triangles FUN worksheet
- (0)
- $7.04
Unit Circle Trigonometry
- (0)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Year 6 Division
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Ratio)
- (11)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE