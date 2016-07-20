Sugar Skull Coloring Book: Sugar Skull Color Fun #2 – Animals – Day of the Dead, or El Día de los Muertos, activity for Spanish and general curriculum teachers alike! Fun for Halloween and throughout the year!
Coloring...for Everyone!
Whether you’re an adult looking for a little zen “me” time or a teacher who needs a fun activity for students, this pack of twenty-four cool skull designs fits the bill!
Color in the Lines—if you want!
Well, yes, we suppose the point is to color in the lines...but it doesn’t have to be! We love activities like these because there are no rules. Just have fun!
What You'll Get:
Sugar Skulls #2 – Animals includes 7 intricate animal designs to print and color. Print out the whole packet, or choose from the provided individual PDFs to just print a couple!
Animals included:
• Owl
• Snake
• Cat
• Lion
• Elephant
• Ram
• Fox
- - - - - - - - -
Love Sugar Skulls #2 – Animals? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom or at home!
Enjoy!
xo
Glue & Ink
glueandink.com
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
