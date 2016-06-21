A perfect spring or summer mini study with an outdoor treasure hunt! This is a 19-page thematic activity lesson introducing students of all ages to shapes, patterns and numbers in nature with an outdoor treasure hunt for circular patterns found in nature. It is suggested for all ages since most modern education barely touches on patterns found in nature, a branch of Sacred Geometry. Sacred Geometry describes assertions to a mathematical order at the heart of the universe. This series incorporates basic math, geometry, writing, art and ancient history.



Through nature connections outdoors, students learn to appreciate and open their eyes to nature's patterns and apply nature's template in their own art work, writing and mathematical thinking. These activities can be adjusted for any type of learning situation and any age group. There is a total of 19 pages in the activity guide including the main activity, nature journal guide with questions, varying age appropriate Venn Diagram handouts and large photographs of the author's nature photography of the five SCOCS (spirals, curves, ovals, circles and spheres) patterns examined. The complimentary 13-slide PowerPoint, features an introduction to nature's circular patterns including the mysterious Flower of Life design found in ancient art, architecture and across the religions around the world.



NatureGlo's MathArt curriculum activity guides are a step outside the usual four walls of a classroom and into the great outdoors classroom investigating shapes, patterns and getting students hands dirty as they observe and experience nature's beauty through nature connecting activities. Through outdoor experiences and investigations of nature's patterns, students participate in project based learning with innovative activities, projects and learning center choices. They are free to express their genius in mathematics through arts, crafts, games, plays, photography, video and whatever other media they choose to show their learning.



What's included?



1). Total of 35 pages

2). One 13-slide PowerPoint

3). One 19-page activity guide

4). Answer key