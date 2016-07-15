We love this product because students learn new facts and are engaged in the reading material and activities. Students can complete this reading activity whole group while working with a partner, as a center, small guided reading group, or as an independent book project.



This Flip Book or Cubing book study can be a paired fiction/non fiction differentiated unit used with The Magic Tree House books Ancient Greece and the Olympics and Hour of the Olympics or it can be used as a stand alone book study with the Fact Tracker Ancient Greece and the Olympics. We purchase enough copies of the Fact Tracker Ancient Greece and the Olympics so students can partner read the book.



We use 1 copy of Hour of the Olympics for read aloud. This can be purchased or checked out from the library.



Students work with a partner or independently to read Ancient Greece and the Olympics to complete six questions or statements that require students to Describe it, Compare it, Associate it, Analyze it, Apply it and Argue for or Against it. Cubing allows students to use all levels of Bloom's Taxonomy. Cubing is a techniques for considering a subject from six points of view. It works when a student is "stuck" or locked into a particular way of thinking. Cubing allows students to look at this topic from a variety of angles and to develop a multidimensional perspective. Students can display their final product using a box or the flip book provided.



Hour of the Olympics is used as a teacher read aloud. Guided by the teacher, students compared and contrasted the most important points and key details presented in two texts on the same topic.





Active reading and increased cognitive demand makes this activity unique.



This project includes:

1. Teacher directions

2. Student directions with colored paper suggestions or without so the teacher or student can choose their own color paper

3. Printables for the Compare/Contrast and Apply It, Argue for or Against It and Associate It activities.

4. Visual of a final project

5. Inexpensive resource to purchase the boxes for the project- 27 cents a box

6. Flip Book book study project as an alternative to purchasing the boxes.



This project requires student to think and read. Students need to express their ideas concisely and communicate ideas efficiently.



After completing the cube or flip book, students can communicate with classmates by rolling their cubes to share ideas or share their ideas using their flip books.



Ancient Greece and the Olympics

Lexile: 590

Fountas & Pinnell:

Guided: O

DRA: 34

AR (Accelerated Reader): 4.4

Grade Level Equivalent: 3



Hour of the Olympics

Lexile: 380

Fountas & Pinnell: M

Guided: M

DRA: 24

AR (Accelerated Reader): 3.3

Grade Level Equivalent: 2.2