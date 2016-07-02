Summer Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up making either a fun summer scene or if they make a mistake, they might end up with a delicious breakfast scene.



The math problems are designed for children in first grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards. They can serve as a review of Common Core skills learned.



Common Core standards covered:

1.OA.6 - adding and subtracting within 20



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



There is a summer story activity that they can complete by filling in the blanks to create their own story.



This is a detailed glyph, and some students will require more help than others. Make sure to check out the preview to see if it is appropriate for your students.



This activity could be used to celebrate summer or the end of the school year.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



