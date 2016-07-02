Summer Review Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up making either a fun summer scene or if they make a mistake, they might end up with a delicious breakfast scene. All problems are geared towards seventh grade students aligned to the Common Core standards and can serve as a review of Common Core skills learned.



Common Core standards covered:

7.NS.2

7.SP.8

7.EE.1

7.EE.3



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



