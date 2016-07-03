Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of ten different no-prep, no-stress math worksheets featuring a fun Summer theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warmup to your daily classroom lesson or as a review of the Common Core skills. This packet is designed to meet the level of a sixth grade student who is reviewing the Common Core standards for the year.



These Common Core Standards for Math are covered in this packet:

6.RP.1

6.RP.2

6.NS.1

6.NS.2

6.NS.3

6.NS.4

6.NS.5

6.NS.7

6.EE.1

6.EE.2

6.EE.3

6.EE.4

6.EE.5

6.EE.7

6.G.2

6.SP.1

6.SP.4

6.SP.5



There is NOT an answer key included in this packet.



Check out No Prep Common Core Math Bundle - The Complete Set (sixth grade) which includes this booklet and 11 others and comes with a 10% discount.

All graphics are original and created by myself.



