Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of ten different no-prep, no-stress math worksheets featuring a fun Summer theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warmup to your daily classroom lesson or as a review of the Common Core skills. This packet is designed to meet the level of a sixth grade student who is reviewing the Common Core standards for the year.
These Common Core Standards for Math are covered in this packet:
6.RP.1
6.RP.2
6.NS.1
6.NS.2
6.NS.3
6.NS.4
6.NS.5
6.NS.7
6.EE.1
6.EE.2
6.EE.3
6.EE.4
6.EE.5
6.EE.7
6.G.2
6.SP.1
6.SP.4
6.SP.5
There is NOT an answer key included in this packet.
***
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math Kindergarten
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math First Grade
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math Second Grade
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math Third Grade
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math Fourth Grade
Summer Review No Prep Common Core Math Fifth Grade
***
Check out No Prep Common Core Math Bundle - The Complete Set (sixth grade) which includes this booklet and 11 others and comes with a 10% discount.
***
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 16
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
