This fun and simple worksheet is comprised of 10 images in which students will identify the image and then decide how many syllables are in each word. The images range from 1-3 syllables. This worksheet can easily be used for whole-group, independent work, homework, assessments and more!

RF.K.2, RF.K.2a, RF.K.2b, RF.K.2d, RF.1.2, RF.1.2b, RF.1.2d, RF.2.3, RF.2.4

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • SummerThemedSyllablesCountWorksheet.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

SummerThemedSyllablesCountWorksheet

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades