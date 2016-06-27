Students practice finding the surface area of cones in this matching activity. Half of the 18 cards have a picture of a cone with either the radius or diameter and height. The other half have the surface area.

Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

