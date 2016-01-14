Nicknamed “the Moses of Her Sex”, Susan B. Anthony was a civil rights leader involved with the antislavery movement and the women’s rights and suffrage movement. She caused quite a commotion when, in 1872, she tried to do something most unusual for a woman. She attempted to vote in a presidential election.



