Nicknamed “the Moses of Her Sex”, Susan B. Anthony was a civil rights leader involved with the antislavery movement and the women’s rights and suffrage movement. She caused quite a commotion when, in 1872, she tried to do something most unusual for a woman. She attempted to vote in a presidential election.

Great for American History lesson, for women's history month, or for a biography day!

The fun/informative play uses the format of Shakespeare being a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about his life. Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series. Also includes: Comprehension/Did You Know?section, LOTS of extension activities/links/key.

Other plays in the Ms. Bie Ografee’s Talk Show Series: Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln,Bessie Coleman,Marian Anderson,Sacagawea, Sequoia, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Tuskegee Airmen, Black Death,Love Brewster(Pilgrim)Susan B. Anthony. More to be added…

$3.60

Buy nowSave for later
  • SusanBAnthonyCOVER.jpg
  • SusanbAnthongyDEMO2016.pdf
  • SusanBAnthony2016.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 79 KB

SusanBAnthonyCOVER

Project/Activity

pdf, 145 KB

SusanbAnthongyDEMO2016

Project/Activity

pdf, 184 KB

SusanBAnthony2016

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades