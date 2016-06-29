Symmetry is all around us. It’s found in art, biology, architecture and all over the natural world. Look in the mirror at your own face to observe your very own bilateral symmetrical facial features. Do you have a pet at home? Look at your pet’s face and body and observe their symmetries.
The study guide takes you through a review of the PowerPoint content for this short unit study. In addition, there are projects, activities and videos found at the MathArt Virtual Library under the MathArt II menu bar, with symmetry found in the drop down menu.
What's included?
* One 15-page profusely illustrated PowerPoint (including 3 file formats: pptx, ppt & pdf)
* One 11-page study guide (pdf file format)
What's in the study guide?
* PowerPoint review questions
* 1 quiz
* 1 journal template
* 1 scoring rubric
* Answer key
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
