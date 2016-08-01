Synonym Snapshot Packet contains 2 fun games and a set of puzzles to work on synonyms. These games and activities are hands-on and interactive - a great way to work on these skills in a fun way!
Flashcard Game: The flashcard game contains a label and directions as well as 36 cards with different questions to identify a synonym for a common word. Whoever collects the most cards wins!
I have, Who has?: This game works on maintaining attention as well as skill building. Turns get passed among players who identify the correct synonym. 30 total cards as well as title and directions.
Puzzles: There are 6 sets of 6 puzzles (6 pairs = 12 pieces) to match synonyms. There are also labels for each puzzle to store pieces together. These puzzles would work great in a reading center!
These activities are great for kids with special needs who benefit from hands-on and interactive materials! Working on synonyms is a great way to build vocabulary, improve writing skills, and enhance comprehension abilities!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82