Tangrams: Totally Tangrams #2 – BOO! It’s that time of year! Grab this fun tangram challenge for math centers, for homework, or in group activities! This tangram packet is all you need for a fun and challenging (and differentiated!) geometry activity in your classroom during this spooky season!



Regular Puzzles

• 10 spooky puzzles: Bat, Haunted Castle, Black Cat, Witch, Frankenstein, Candle, Vulture, Zombie, Trick-or-Treat House, Howling Wolf

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create their own spooky puzzle! He or she can then trace the outline and have other students solve the puzzle!

• Choose between color and black and white! (Psst! Want to print a few for a fun holiday game to reuse over and over again? Print the color puzzles, laminate them, and use them each October in math stations and more!)



Guided Puzzles for Differentiation

• The same 10 spooky puzzles, but with the shape outlines provided. This is great for differentiation or for younger students!

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create their own spooktacular puzzle! He or she can then trace the outline and have other students solve the puzzle!

• Choose between color and black and white!



Tangram Pieces for Cutting Out!

Color, Black, Outlined, or Pumpkins!

(Please note that since the sizes of tangram sets teachers and parents may have will vary, the puzzles were not designed according to the dimensions of a particular physical set—the provided pieces to print and cut will fit perfectly. Just print, cut, and solve!)



Answer Key

Use the all-on-one-page answer key for quick checking, or use the full-size answers for students to check their own puzzles (without seeing the answers to the others!).



Files are provided as multipage PDFs for easy full-packet printing and also as individual pages if you’re looking to quickly print just a puzzle or two!



Love this tangram activity? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Have fun!

