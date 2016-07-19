Tangrams: Totally Tangrams #3 – A fun Thanksgiving challenge in math centers, for homework, or in group activities! This tangram packet is all you need for a fun and challenging (and differentiated!) geometry activity in your classroom!



What are you grateful for? A classroom full of engaged students? Well it can be! ;) Grab this tangram activity to bring a fun and challenging activity into your classroom this holiday season! *Gobble gobble!*



Regular Puzzles

• 10 festive puzzles: Turkey, The Mayflower, Native American, Native American's Face, Pilgrim, Person Serving Food, Apple, Piece of Pie, Gravy Bowl, and a Grateful Person

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create a puzzle of their favorite food, what they are grateful for, or whatever they can imagine! Students can then trace the main outline of their puzzles and have other students solve them!

• Choose between color and black and white! (Psst! Want to print a few for a fun holiday game to reuse over and over again? Print the color puzzles, laminate them, and use them each November in math stations and more!)



Guided Puzzles for Differentiation

• The same 10 great puzzles, but with the shape outlines provided. This is great for differentiation or for younger students!

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create a puzzle of whatever they can imagine up this holiday season! Students can then trace the main outline of their puzzles and have other students solve them!

• Choose between color and black and white!



Tangram Pieces for Cutting Out!

Color, Black, Outlined, or Leaves!

(Please note that since the sizes of tangram sets teachers and parents may have will vary, the puzzles were not designed according to the dimensions of a particular physical set—the provided pieces to print and cut will fit perfectly. Just print, cut, and solve!)



Answer Key

Use the all-on-one-page answer key for quick checking, or use the full-size answers for students to check their own puzzles (without seeing the answers to the others!).



Files are provided as multipage PDFs for easy full-packet printing and also as individual pages if you’re looking to quickly print just a puzzle or two!



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use.