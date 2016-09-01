When is it Tattling? When is it Telling? How can you teach your students the difference? This interactive PowerPoint Presentation gives students an easy to understand definition for each and concrete examples. This slide show also addresses "I Feel" statements and how students should always use their words first before going to a teacher or an adult.



This slide show is perfect for review, beginning of the year, PBIS or social groups!



