Get organized this coming school year with this customizable Teacher Binder!!
This teacher binder kit is chock-full of templates, forms, cover pages, calendars and a year-long weekly planner. Calendars and Weekly Planner beginning June 2016 and running thru June 2017.
Also, included in this pack are pages you can customize! Just click on the Power Point file to see the pages to which you can add text, images, etc. Note, you will not be able to change what is already on the template I created, but you will be able to add whatever you’d like.
To see more pictures of this product in a different color combination (but the format is identical)see my blog post about my binder.
This product includes:
The following cover pages:
• Teacher Binder
• This Binder Belongs To,
• Students
• Attendance
• Schedules
• Test Data
• Crisis Plan
• Sub Info
• Health Info
• Parent Contact
• Calendars
• Weekly Planner
The following forms and templates:
• Class List
• While You Were Gone... (2-sided)
• Student Logins (side-by-side)
• My Logins (for students, 2-sided)
• Test Data (2-sided, 1 per student)
• Checklist
• Happy Birthday Chart
• Health Information
• Medical Kit for Traveling (half-sheet instructions for field trips)
• Student Information (2-sided--2 backside options available)
• Parent Communication
• Transportation
• Parent Teacher Conference (half-sheet per student)
• Lesson Plan Template (5 different options)
• Attendance (side-by-side)
The following calendar styles:
• Calendar By Month - June 2016 thru June 2017
• Month At-A-Glance (2 styles) - June 2016 thru June 2017
• Weekly Planner Pages - June 2016 thru June 2017
• Spines (blank one provided too)
• Blank Cover Page
Many of the pages are customizable and allow you to type in your own text.
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
