Bridge the Gap from Student Teaching to Teacher Mode!!! I've used my years of experience as an educator, I've created a resource that will allow new teachers to transition from student teaching to teacher mode successfully. This product includes a lot of goodies. I made mistakes when I began teaching and I'm hoping this binder will help all of you out there starting fresh. This binder can also be useful for anyone with experience!
My Bridge the Gap Binder: Student Teaching to Teacher Mode
20 pages of my experiences and advice keeping you successful with your transition to a teaching position.
*Job Readiness-the interview
*Classroom Preparation-desks, supplies
*Classroom Décor Advice-labels/binder decor included
*Classroom Management
*Lesson Planning-planning pages included
Planning Pages
*3 Weekly Planning Page options
*Weekly lesson Planning Pages Power Point Editable file
Printable Classroom Labels/Binder Spines & Covers
*Editable Classroom labels- chalk themed
*Editable Binder Covers- 20 pre-labeled
*Monthly Binder Spines-bright polka dot theme
*Editable Binder spines- bright polka dot theme
*Library labels- 3 options
*Editable Group Supply Labels
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
