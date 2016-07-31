Bridge the Gap from Student Teaching to Teacher Mode!!! I've used my years of experience as an educator, I've created a resource that will allow new teachers to transition from student teaching to teacher mode successfully. This product includes a lot of goodies. I made mistakes when I began teaching and I'm hoping this binder will help all of you out there starting fresh. This binder can also be useful for anyone with experience!

My Bridge the Gap Binder: Student Teaching to Teacher Mode
20 pages of my experiences and advice keeping you successful with your transition to a teaching position.
*Job Readiness-the interview
*Classroom Preparation-desks, supplies
*Classroom Décor Advice-labels/binder decor included
*Classroom Management
*Lesson Planning-planning pages included

Planning Pages
*3 Weekly Planning Page options
*Weekly lesson Planning Pages Power Point Editable file

Printable Classroom Labels/Binder Spines & Covers
*Editable Classroom labels- chalk themed
*Editable Binder Covers- 20 pre-labeled
*Monthly Binder Spines-bright polka dot theme
*Editable Binder spines- bright polka dot theme
*Library labels- 3 options
*Editable Group Supply Labels

$9.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Bridge-the-Gap-Binder---Resources.zip
  • Slide1.jpg
  • Slide5.jpg
  • Slide6.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

zip, 52 MB

Bridge-the-Gap-Binder---Resources

Poster

jpg, 141 KB

Slide1

Poster

jpg, 244 KB

Slide5

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades