This is a collection of visuals and social stories related to common classroom technology. The use of visuals is an effective way to show appropriate use of technology in a way that is easy to understand! Use the visuals to label your technology storage system. Use the social stories to deal with common behavioral issues related to classroom technology. Each story describes the situation and then scripts the appropriate response.



Included in this packet:

- 8 technology visuals (2 headphones, keyboard, iPad, iPod, computer, mouse, and laptop)

- 2 social stories (Asking for the iPad & Taking Turns on the iPad)

- Visual iPad Rules

- Visual Computer Rules

- Visual Waiting for a Turn Cue Card