This is a collection of visuals and social stories related to common classroom technology. The use of visuals is an effective way to show appropriate use of technology in a way that is easy to understand! Use the visuals to label your technology storage system. Use the social stories to deal with common behavioral issues related to classroom technology. Each story describes the situation and then scripts the appropriate response.
Included in this packet:
- 8 technology visuals (2 headphones, keyboard, iPad, iPod, computer, mouse, and laptop)
- 2 social stories (Asking for the iPad & Taking Turns on the iPad)
- Visual iPad Rules
- Visual Computer Rules
- Visual Waiting for a Turn Cue Card
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
