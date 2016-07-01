Ten Frame Counting is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to learn to count using a ten frame. There are two teams. Students have fun trying to get the most points as they count in a ten frame.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Five and Ten Frame Counting Bundle for $5.25.This Product



Includes:

• 1-10 Game (x2)

• One - Ten Game (x2)



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



