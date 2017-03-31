This progressive resource is aimed at students learning French at low and higher levels.
It contains a list of regular and irregular verbs related to the routine topic. The conjugation of irregular verbs and verbs with spelling changes is included. Students can refer to it when doing the activities.
The tenses used in the exercices are: present, perfect, imperfect, future, conditional and pluperfect. Students can fill the gaps with just the tense you are studying. I have also included the answers in French as well as in English so that the resource can be used to practice translating (some notes were added to help doing just that).
This resource allows me to check the progress of my students: Once they master the present, perfect, imperfect and future, I ask them to do the conditional and pluperfect tenses exercices.
The game 'Translate and reveal the French expression' can be used as homework or pair work (all tenses are needed except the pluperfect).
Mar 31, 2017
Feb 22, 2018
