We're rounding up everything Texas in this fun-filled package of clip art. Set includes all images shown in the pics including:



- State of Texas in 3 different colors

- Alamo

- State capitol building

- Mockingbird

- Longhorn

- Bluebonnet

- Pecan tree & leaf w/shells

- Horned lizard

- Monarch butterfly

- Texas Rangers badge

- Tumbleweed

- Sam Houston

- Texas flag

- Armadillo

- Cowboy

- Boots

- 2 Hats

- Spurs

- Cactus

- 5 different “TEXAS” banners

- Scrolly Header

- Frames - barbed wire & rope style





I’ve stored the images in a powerpoint slideshow. To insert them into your own project, simply click on the image/s you want, then copy/paste them into your doc. Works like a charm! Shoot me an email if you’d like them delivered in a different format after purchase - thanks!