We're rounding up everything Texas in this fun-filled package of clip art. Set includes all images shown in the pics including:
- State of Texas in 3 different colors
- Alamo
- State capitol building
- Mockingbird
- Longhorn
- Bluebonnet
- Pecan tree & leaf w/shells
- Horned lizard
- Monarch butterfly
- Texas Rangers badge
- Tumbleweed
- Sam Houston
- Texas flag
- Armadillo
- Cowboy
- Boots
- 2 Hats
- Spurs
- Cactus
- 5 different “TEXAS” banners
- Scrolly Header
- Frames - barbed wire & rope style
I’ve stored the images in a powerpoint slideshow. To insert them into your own project, simply click on the image/s you want, then copy/paste them into your doc. Works like a charm! Shoot me an email if you’d like them delivered in a different format after purchase - thanks!
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ARRAYS - Introduction to Multiplication - CCSS 3.MD.C.7, 3.MD.C.7b, 3.OA.A.3, 2.OA.4, 2.G.A.2
- (1)
- $2.00
Asking Questions: CCSS Aligned: 2.RL.1, CCRA.R.1, CCRA.R.2, CCRA.R.3, CCRA.R.10
- (1)
- $3.50
FRACTIONS - Fun with M&M's and Other Candies! CCSS 3.NF.A.1, 3.NF.A.3b, 2.G.A.3
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
- (17)
- $19.72
Roman Shields
- (29)
- $2.82
Famous Artwork Gridded Drawing Cover lesson / Homework
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Christmas Mindfulness Paper Chain
- (1)
- $3.52
Evaluation drawing Ks3: Yr 7 rope drawing, Yr 8 fabric pattern and peg/brush and Yr portrait drawing
- (1)
- $9.86
AWESOME!!! Remembrance Design a Poppy Task
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Maori Ta Moko Design
- (1)
- $2.82
Cartoon Alligator - Easy Drawing with Simple Shapes - Video Tutorial
- (0)
- $2.00
Teesha Moore research page
- (0)
- $7.04