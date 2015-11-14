We're rounding up everything Texas in this fun-filled package of clip art. Set includes all images shown in the pics including:

- State of Texas in 3 different colors
- Alamo
- State capitol building
- Mockingbird
- Longhorn
- Bluebonnet
- Pecan tree & leaf w/shells
- Horned lizard
- Monarch butterfly
- Texas Rangers badge
- Tumbleweed
- Sam Houston
- Texas flag
- Armadillo
- Cowboy
- Boots
- 2 Hats
- Spurs
- Cactus
- 5 different “TEXAS” banners
- Scrolly Header
- Frames - barbed wire & rope style


I’ve stored the images in a powerpoint slideshow. To insert them into your own project, simply click on the image/s you want, then copy/paste them into your doc. Works like a charm! Shoot me an email if you’d like them delivered in a different format after purchase - thanks!

  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Slide7.JPG
  • Slide8.JPG
  • Slide9.JPG
  • Slide10.JPG
  • texas.pptx

Created: Nov 14, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

