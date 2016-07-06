Secondary students will get a task card and determine the text structure of a passage. Cause and Effect, Compare and Contrast, Description, Problem-Solution, Sequence, and Chronology are the structures used in this NO PREP product.



Twenty-one original reading selections are showcased.

Focus: CCSS ELA-LITERACY.RI.6.5, 6.6, 7.5, 7.6, 8.5, 8.6, 9-10.5, 9-10.6



Included:

---- 21 original text structure Task Cards

---- Answer keys

---- Answer sheets

---- optional “Your Turn” activity

---- 6 “Your Turn” Task Cards

---- Text Structure printable worksheet

--- Lesson/ Notes



Just print, copy, and distribute. It's that easy!



Students read a selection on each card and decide if the text structure is: Cause-Effect, Compare-Contrast, Description, Problem-Solution, Sequence, or Chronology.



These cards are an easy way to check student comprehension, but can be used in many more ways. Try them as Entrance Tickets, Exit Tickets, Differentiation, Comprehension Check, or Homework… They might also be used as a springboard for discussion of how the author accomplishes his/ her purpose.



One of my favorite ways to use is as follows:

Make copies of each slide, but do not cut apart. Each student will answer all four items on one page. The next day, as students enter the room, they will receive the next page. Continue until all answers are completed. On the fifth day, students pair up and check answers. Give students time to re-read any passages that received a different answer from their partner. Turn in for a grade.



Have students write on the task cards- or the provided answer sheets.