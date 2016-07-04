Thank you notes for the end of the year!
Included are 25 designs, in color and black and white.
Just print, fold, and write a message on the blank inside.
You’ll save money by no longer needing to buy expensive boxes of thank you notes!
Give the thank you notes to aides, volunteers, or custodians. Or give them to students at their desks or mail in envelopes.
These foldable, professional-quality thank you notes require no cutting.
Print them on regular paper. Or use cardstock to create stunning Hallmark-like cards!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
