This resource includes 3 adapted books - all Thanksgiving themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for this time of year!



The 3 books included:



What is the Turkey Wearing?: This adorable book works on functional clothing vocabulary and color identification!



Turkey, Turkey - What Do You Smell?: Work on identifying Thanksgiving Food vocabulary and the verb "smell" in this fun book.



Where is the Turkey?: Students will work on the tricky skill of prepositions (above, below, next to, and on) with this fun book!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.

This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!



Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.