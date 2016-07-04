Thanksgiving Color by Number is a packet of 12 different worksheets where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful Thanksgiving pictures. Each worksheet is aligned with the Common Core standards for first grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these worksheets into your curriculum.
Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.
You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.
The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:
1.OA - Operations and Algebraic Thinking
1.OA.5
1.OA.6
Your students will color by number, addition and subtraction to reveal a unique picture.
Skills covered:
addition within 20
subtraction within 20
Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.
All graphics are original and created by myself.
