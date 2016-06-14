Thanksgiving Crossword Puzzle. 18 clues about Thanksgiving. Black and white ink friendly puzzle that your students will love. Includes solution. Thanks and enjoy!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ThanksgivingCrosswordPuzzle.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 874 KB

ThanksgivingCrosswordPuzzle

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades