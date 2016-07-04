Thanksgiving Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a pilgrim boy, pilgrim girl or poodle! The math problems are designed for children in 5th grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards for the fifth grade.
The Common Core standards covered are:
5.NBT.5 - addition and subtraction of decimals
5.NBT.7 - multiplication (1 digit by 2 digits)
At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.
Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Total Pages 23
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
