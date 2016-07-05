Thanksgiving No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of 10 different math worksheets featuring a Thanksgiving theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a first grade student who is becoming familiar with the common core standards for the first grade.
All of the Common Core Standards are covered in this packet in the 10 worksheets. Also, the Common Core Standards are listed in the front of the packet for easy reference.
Check out Quick Common Core Math Bundle - The Complete Set (first grade) which includes this booklet and 11 others and comes with a 10% discount.
More Common Core products for 1st grade:
For Thanksgiving Common Core Math Puzzles - 1st Grade, click here .
For Common Core Math Puzzles - 1st Grade, click here .
For Christamas Quick Common Core (Math) - 1st Grade, click here .
For Thanksgiving Quick Common Core Literacy - 1st Grade, click here .
For Thanksgiving Quick Common Core for other grade levels, click here .
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 15
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Cash for questions revision activity
- (16)
- $1.41
Missing number Problems KS1 LA/MA/HA Greater Depth YEAR 2
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
LUCKY DIP OF FOUNDATION DIFFERENTIATED MENTAL STARTERS
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE