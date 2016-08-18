This is a set of flashcards and activities for grade 1 and grade 2 ESL students based on the popular rhyme The Ants Go Marching. Includes the following:
- Rhyme
- Four sets of flashcards
- Seven activity worksheets
- Concentration game
- Two mini books
Sing the song, count the ants, make a mini book, play games and do other fun activities with The Ants Go Marching!
