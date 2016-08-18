This is a set of flashcards and activities for grade 1 and grade 2 ESL students based on the popular rhyme The Ants Go Marching. Includes the following:

- Rhyme

- Four sets of flashcards

- Seven activity worksheets

- Concentration game

- Two mini books



Sing the song, count the ants, make a mini book, play games and do other fun activities with The Ants Go Marching!