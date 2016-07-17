Vocabulary cards with realistic images to help students understand and use the vocabulary from the story The Ballad of Mulan.

Each card has a realistic image and context sentences showing the word in use. They work nicely as an individual or a pair activity.

The twenty (20) vocabulary words covered include; armor, bridle, draft, farewell, frail, invaders, scroll, sigh, sorrowful, troops, bestow, comrade, dusk, endure, harsh, ravage, summoned, swift, triumphant and victorious.

Easy to make. It takes only 30 minutes. An instruction sheet is included.

This is a useful companion to The Ballad of Mulan Student Workbook.

