The BFG by Roald Dahl
Are you looking for an impressive art project to display at Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences, or any day of the week? Then this lesson is for you!
This product is a tremendously fun dodecahedron puzzle & book project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel The BFG and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a puzzle!
Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project Activities:
*Cause and Effect
*Fact and Opinion
*Draw the Vocabulary Word
*Novel Award – Writing Prompt
*Visualizing
*Giant Country – Five Senses
*Character Birthday Present – Writing Prompt
*Biopoem - Sophie
*Character Traits – BFG and Fleshlumpeater
*A Character Like Me
*Life Lesson – Story Message
*Book Sequel – Writing Prompt
Renee Smalley
