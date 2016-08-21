The BFG Mega Pack

The BFG Mega Pack is your ultimate guide for everything needed to discuss the novel in a FUN way! This product contains four packets at a bundled price.

Many reading skills are addressed in the following packets such as character analysis, prediction, sequencing, comparing/contrasting and summarizing. What is more, students will also work on visualization ,using context clues, recognizing main idea and drawing conclusions.

The following 4 packets are included:

The BFG {Novel Study, Art Project, & Common Core}
-79 Pages

The BFG Movie Companion {5 Unique Motion Picture Activities}
-22 Pages

The BFG {12 FUN Vocabulary Games and Activities}
-54 Pages

The BFG Math Companion {27 Printables, Answer Key & Common Core}
-42 Pages

Happy Learning!

Renee Smalley

$17.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-BFG-Novel-Study-PDF-for-TES.pdf
  • The-BFG-Art-Project-PDF.pdf
  • The-BFG-Math-Companion-PDF.pdf
  • The-BFG-Movie-Packet-PDF.pdf
  • The-BFG-Vocabulary-Games-and-Activities-PDF.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 6 MB

The-BFG-Novel-Study-PDF-for-TES

Project/Activity

pdf, 4 MB

The-BFG-Art-Project-PDF

Lesson Plan

pdf, 4 MB

The-BFG-Math-Companion-PDF

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades