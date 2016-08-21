The BFG Mega Pack
The BFG Mega Pack is your ultimate guide for everything needed to discuss the novel in a FUN way! This product contains four packets at a bundled price.
Many reading skills are addressed in the following packets such as character analysis, prediction, sequencing, comparing/contrasting and summarizing. What is more, students will also work on visualization ,using context clues, recognizing main idea and drawing conclusions.
The following 4 packets are included:
The BFG {Novel Study, Art Project, & Common Core}
-79 Pages
The BFG Movie Companion {5 Unique Motion Picture Activities}
-22 Pages
The BFG {12 FUN Vocabulary Games and Activities}
-54 Pages
The BFG Math Companion {27 Printables, Answer Key & Common Core}
-42 Pages
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
