To be used when showing The Day After Tomorrow in class. I usually get mine to use their answers to build a short essay under the title: 'If the planet is warming, what are the climatic possibilities for the future of the Northern hemisphere?'

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • TDAT questions.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 28, 2012

Worksheet

doc, 22 KB

TDAT questions

Report a problem

Categories & Grades