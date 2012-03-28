To be used when showing The Day After Tomorrow in class. I usually get mine to use their answers to build a short essay under the title: 'If the planet is warming, what are the climatic possibilities for the future of the Northern hemisphere?'
Other resources by this author
krystina2
Tourism as a development tool: Kenya
How can Kenya's development improve using tourism?
- (0)
- $2.82
krystina2
Strategies for change AQA B
strategies for change - development techniques
- (0)
- $2.82
krystina2
The Consequences of Black Friday
Designed for students aged 11 or older to consider the global impact of shopping. Requires access to the internet - can be set in class or for home...
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Earthquakes Full SoW
Comprehensive Scheme of Work about Earthquakes, their effects and how they affect people. Written for Y8/9 EBSD boys. I use promethean and if you l...
- (2)
- $11.27
TES PICKS
superdisco
Weather - Scheme of work, whole unit
Geography unit of work for KS3 Lessons include: L1 - Introduction to weather/How does weather impact the lives of people L2 - Measuring Weather L3 ...
- (5)
- 25% off$4.37$3.28
whizzbangbang
Marking time-buster. 50 ideas
You will save countless hours of marking time with these ingenious ideas. INSTEAD OF......(common mistake), try................(new time saving sol...
- (4)
- $4.23
New resources
BUNDLE
whizzbangbang
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
BUNDLE: Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type i...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Gemma_since82
Global Atmospheric Pressure (AQA 8035 Spec)
A lesson that links pressure/air movement to types of weather. AQA spec asks for a general overview. More/less detail can be added with discussion ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
DigitalExplorer
Discover the Frozen Oceans and Become a Explorer
The Frozen Oceans (Primary) education programme is based on journeys undertaken by explorers and scientists. The programme is suitable for ages 8-1...
- (3)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Outdoor Learning with Forest School
The Forest Schools concept comes originally from Scandinavia where there has been a long tradition of encouraging young children to play and learn ...
- (4)
- FREE
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Climate Change - The Impacts
This programme is aimed at pupils at the higher end of KS3, and provides an introduction to the topic of climate change at KS4. The effect of droug...
- (4)
- FREE