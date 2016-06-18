This unit study includes 101 pages. Come explore the history of the amazing golden number and meet famed 13th century MathArtist, Leonardo Pisano Bigollo or Fibonacci who introduced the Fibonacci number sequence 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 etc. to the western world in 1202 AD in his book, Liber Abaci. This unit explores the golden number, or the ratio for beauty exhibted by the number 1.618 found in art, architectures, nature and more!

The unit also explores the history of the Fibonacci numbers, which also are related to the golden number. You can find the mysterious Fibonacci number series in many unusual places in nature like the number of spiral turns around a pine cone, pineapple and sunflower head, and number of flower petals such as daisies and trillium. The golden ratio is found in such famous works such as Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Last Supper and in ancient architecture such as the Greek Parthenon.



What's included?



* 3 PowerPoints (15-page, 16-page and 15-page PowerPoint)

* 2 activity guides, (35-page and 20-pages)

* PowerPoint interaction questions per PowerPoint

* Drawing activities

* Journal templates for students to write about Fibonacci and the golden ratio with an answer key

* Links to the MathArt course Virtual Library website loaded with resources including web pages, project and activity ideas and educational videos about the topic.