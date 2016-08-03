This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. It features 9 short answer questions, and an answer key is included. Although labeled a quiz, this resource may double as a guided reading worksheet to promote and facilitate active reading and future review.

Questions on this quiz pertain to the following key details:
♦ The purpose of Nick's list
♦ The apparent inconsistencies in Gatsby's autobiography
♦ Gatsby's proof to assuage Nick's skepticism
♦ Gatsby's interaction with a police officer
♦ Meyer Wolfshiem's questionable background
♦ Nick's new assumption concerning Gatsby's wealth
♦ Gatsby's motive to move into his West Egg mansion
♦ A revelation concerning the green light across the water
♦ A request Gatsby makes of Jordan

