Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for The Legend of the Persian Carpet by Tomie dePaola as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.



Included are: two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, three cause and effect activities, a sequencing activity, a complex sentences activity and a vocabulary crossword puzzle. (12 pages)



Created Aug 2015