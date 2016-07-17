Common Core aligned worksheets to supplement The Lost and Found as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 3.1.
Included are: two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking skills and creativity, a sequencing review, a sequencing activity ,a summarizing activity, an adventure story map, a getting the details crossword puzzle, and an informational reading extension about Giant Squid. (12 pages of activities)
An answer key is included.
