Vocabulary cards with realistic images to help students understand and use the vocabulary from the story The Lost and Found.

Each card has a realistic image and context sentences showing the word in use. They work nicely as an individual or a pair activity.

The twenty (20) vocabulary words covered include; furious, situation, visible, plunge, suggest, examine, unusual, dismay, burgundy, rumpled, crazy, instantly, passageway, gurgle, winding, mutter, tickle, journey, lecture, and shortcut.

Easy to make. It takes only 30 minutes. An instruction sheet is included.

This is a useful companion to The Lost and Found Student Workbook.

