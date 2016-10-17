The Maths Debate Generator (100 Debates and Discussions + Randomiser) [P4C] [Cross-Curricular] [Fun]

Created by a Philosophy teacher and experienced formal debater in collaboration with his colleagues in the Maths department.

This PPT file contains 100 debates and discussion relevant to the study of mathematics and, especially, 'The Philosophy of Mathematics' (allowing teachers to bring P4C [philosophy for children] into the Maths classroom). The presentation is complete with exciting animated graphics to foster engagement!

The file contains a randomiser slide, allowing a random debate topic to be generated.

Each debate slide asks students to move from one side of the room or the other to make their position clear: teachers should then use questioning to foster a debate between students, encouraging them to present reasons for their choice and defend their position.

Uses:

-Effortless planning of Maths lessons
-Instant cover lessons
-Debating societies
-Maths P4C (Philosophy for children) cross-curricular resource
-Making best use of spare time at the end of lessons
-Form time activities
-Developing speaking and communication skills
-SMSC (deals with some moral and spiritual issues in relation to maths)

Topics are generally accessible to all ages, but the product is designed with KS3-5 in mind.

Thank you for taking the time to look at this product: if you are interested in other debate generating products I have also made similar products relating to Philosophy, Moral Dilemmas, and History.

