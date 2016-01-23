A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource

17 Slides

To understand the Method of Differences.
To be able to use the Method of Differences to prove results for the summation of certain series.

$11.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Method-of-Differences.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 1 MB

The-Method-of-Differences

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades