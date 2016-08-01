Extra space is like gold for a teacher. I would give up all my prep periods for an extra closet. In many special education classrooms, we need a ton of materials since our students can all be so different. I promise you - this system lives up to its name. I store over 50 tasks on 2 shelves that are used daily by 20 children with autism of varying levels. My paraprofessionals don't spend hours switching tasks either and my students do different tasks every day. Get ready for this system to rock your world and revitalize the way your approach independent work!



This packet includes detailed instructions including photos on how to set this up. It also includes the labels and schedules to print, laminate, and use!