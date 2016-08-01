Extra space is like gold for a teacher. I would give up all my prep periods for an extra closet. In many special education classrooms, we need a ton of materials since our students can all be so different. I promise you - this system lives up to its name. I store over 50 tasks on 2 shelves that are used daily by 20 children with autism of varying levels. My paraprofessionals don't spend hours switching tasks either and my students do different tasks every day. Get ready for this system to rock your world and revitalize the way your approach independent work!

This packet includes detailed instructions including photos on how to set this up. It also includes the labels and schedules to print, laminate, and use!

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • Work-Task-System-.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 59 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 47 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 6 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades