The Progressive Era: Progressivism Under Taft- Was he in fact a Progressive President? Lesson Plan
PPT and Notes with activities

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • notes.docx
  • Progressiveism-Under-Taft.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 12 KB

notes

Lesson Plan

pptx, 14 MB

Progressiveism-Under-Taft

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades