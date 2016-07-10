Another great themed activity pack to tie in with literature. I do not own The Rainbow Fish or have any right to it. These are some activities and resources to support the teaching of this excellent book. Please make sure to purchase your own copy of The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister for your classroom.
This pack includes:
1 Rainbow Fish display banner
1 Rainbow Fish puppet
1 Starfish puppet
1 Octopus puppet
1 Black and White Rainbow Fish
Rainbow Fish tree map
Rainbow Fish double bubble map for text to self connections
Rainbow Fish brace map for parts of a fish
I can see the...Rainbow Fish easy reader book with sequencing activity and book guide
This is a PDF file. Please check out some of my other Literacy packs including:
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Drama and role play
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
